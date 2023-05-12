Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,388 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.7 %

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $60.08 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Articles

