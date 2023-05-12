Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Perrigo by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,364.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perrigo Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -113.54%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

