Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Plexus by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLXS. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Plexus news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

