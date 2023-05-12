Private Ocean LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 560.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,979 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $173.75 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.29.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

