Reed’s (REED) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Reed’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors -1.35% -1,082.85% -0.93%

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ rivals have a beta of 0.26, suggesting that their average share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Reed’s and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million -$19.22 million -0.25 Reed’s Competitors $6.90 billion $444.17 million 13.69

Reed’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Reed’s and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 109 539 981 69 2.59

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential downside of 3.88%. Given Reed’s’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Reed’s rivals beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

