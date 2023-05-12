Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at $396,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $9,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,159. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,532 shares of company stock worth $15,889,581. 23.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,125,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 89.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 69,615 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

