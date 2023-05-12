Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT Raised to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.98% from the company’s previous close.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $107,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $584,288.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,729.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $107,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,514 shares of company stock worth $4,383,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.