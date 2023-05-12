RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $265.01 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $351.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.08.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

