RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at KeyCorp

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.58% from the stock’s current price.

RNG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.96.

RingCentral Price Performance

RingCentral stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,144,000 after acquiring an additional 940,926 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 510.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,595 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 46.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after acquiring an additional 492,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 43,899 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Stories

