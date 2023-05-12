Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,818,000 after acquiring an additional 62,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after acquiring an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,025,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $254,959,000 after acquiring an additional 282,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

