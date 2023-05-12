Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Huntsman Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

HUN stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,096,000 after buying an additional 1,558,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,794,000 after buying an additional 495,609 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 261,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 61.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,227,000 after buying an additional 3,044,156 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

