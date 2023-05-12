Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Huntsman Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,096,000 after buying an additional 1,558,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,794,000 after buying an additional 495,609 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 261,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 61.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,227,000 after buying an additional 3,044,156 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.