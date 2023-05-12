SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $103.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

