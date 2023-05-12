Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 3.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Kemper by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 5.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.27%.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

