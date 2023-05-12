Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.45%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

