Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,092 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

OSBC opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $500.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSBC. Raymond James cut their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.