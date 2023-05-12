Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 273 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,916,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medifast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medifast by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,336,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MED. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 754 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,749.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MED opened at $87.80 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.51. The company has a market capitalization of $956.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

