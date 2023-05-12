Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Expands By 647.2%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, an increase of 647.2% from the April 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AUGG opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Augusta Gold has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $76.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

