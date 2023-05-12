Short Interest in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Grows By 720.7%

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 720.7% from the April 15th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in IN8bio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IN8bio by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IN8bio by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ INAB opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that IN8bio will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INAB. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a report on Friday, March 31st.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

