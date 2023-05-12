Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 2,243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,361,173 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,619,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 507,151 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,648,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 336,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of SVM opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.01. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $58.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.