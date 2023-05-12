Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) PT Lowered to $21.00 at JMP Securities

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE TSLX opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 35.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $17,135,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 577,842 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $8,605,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 775,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 331,500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 47.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 924,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 296,159 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

