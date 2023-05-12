SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after buying an additional 2,080,790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,490,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,637,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.21. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.98 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Articles

