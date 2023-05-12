SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 990,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 233,926 shares of company stock worth $1,271,906 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

