SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,152,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Price Performance

XTN opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.74. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $63.47 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.