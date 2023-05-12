Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Raised to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Squarespace from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.32. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $33.41.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $228.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $768,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 745,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,126,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,869,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,035 over the last ninety days. 45.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Squarespace by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,984,000 after purchasing an additional 419,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Squarespace by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,813,000 after purchasing an additional 175,669 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter worth about $23,478,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its position in Squarespace by 114.7% in the first quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 745,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 398,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Squarespace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

