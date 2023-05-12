State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,000 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 321,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,903,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Bentley Systems by 4,690.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,459,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,394.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,007 shares of company stock valued at $5,883,060 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

