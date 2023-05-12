State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,720 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

