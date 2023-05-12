State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 410 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $955,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

