State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,240,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,550,000 after buying an additional 39,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,808,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,465,000 after buying an additional 206,326 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,188,000 after buying an additional 40,426 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $177.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.67. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.09 and a 12-month high of $205.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 9,428 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total value of $1,705,242.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,717 shares in the company, valued at $82,968,143.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

