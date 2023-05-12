State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,810,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,598.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,574,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,876 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $55.81 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

