State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avnet were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Avnet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 29.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Activity

Avnet Stock Performance

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Stories

