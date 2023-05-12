State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 260 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1,844.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

Primerica Price Performance

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRI stock opened at $179.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $195.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

