State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN opened at $25.06 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

