State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED stock opened at $138.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.16. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $155.91.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.90.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

