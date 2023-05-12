State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,275,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,184,000 after acquiring an additional 442,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after acquiring an additional 235,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 309.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 294,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 222,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

