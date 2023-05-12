State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of MTG opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.