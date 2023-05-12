State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Timken were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,089,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Timken by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after buying an additional 52,184 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.77. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

