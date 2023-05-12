State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $2,569,822.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $469,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $2,569,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,633 shares of company stock worth $9,808,928 over the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

