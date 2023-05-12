State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Elastic were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Elastic by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Elastic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 5.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ESTC opened at $58.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

