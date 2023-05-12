State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 34,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 243.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,989 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IART. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

