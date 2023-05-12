State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.61 Million Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 61.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Silgan by 94.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $48.24 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

