State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average of $104.88. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $1,037,113.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $1,037,113.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,574.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at $611,384.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,357 shares of company stock worth $8,726,994. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on H. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.