State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 267,321 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 153.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 246,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 149,192 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 538.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 108,535 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 141,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 167.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 80,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $107.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.59. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.