State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.07 Million Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 560.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $212.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,167,557 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

