State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.17 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,869,000 after acquiring an additional 91,418 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE THG opened at $119.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,979.01, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.26 and a 1-year high of $149.64.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -10,796.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. TheStreet lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

See Also

