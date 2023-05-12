State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 27.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 22.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Rayonier by 12.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Rayonier Trading Down 1.3 %

RYN stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.55%.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.