State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.41 Million Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PVH were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 822.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,766 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PVH by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

