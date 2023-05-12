State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 722.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 144.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 36,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ IONS opened at $35.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.