State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Crane by 0.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Crane by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crane by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Crane in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $74.62 on Friday. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.26.

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

