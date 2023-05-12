State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 748,603 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 493,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

