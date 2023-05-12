State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRC has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.38). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $183.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.23%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.